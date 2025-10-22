The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Gabi and Theo coming to an understanding about the CEO position and the fashion line. Xander questioned Philip while Sarah consulted Marlena. On the other hand, EJ tried to butter up Belle. Abe and Paulina clashed about Theo’s career.

The drama, the conflict, the feuds, the secrets, the snooping, and the chaos are about to elevate in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 22, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 22, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features EJ and Chad reflecting on family struggles. The two have seen their family go through multiple issues and troubles. Feuds and conflicts, business drama and personal debacles. Chad himself is going through a breakup with Chad due to family itself.

He cut things off with her due to his son Thomas and the rest of his family, including Jennifer, Jack, and Julie. Will this heartfelt chat help EJ and Chad help them navigate the mess their families have gone through? Up next, Stephanie and Alex plan ahead. What’s next on the radar for the couple?

Especially after the recent milestones of Stephanie’s published book and them moving in together. On the other hand, Leo is caught by Rita. He has been suspicious about EJ and thinks he was the one who caused the city blackout. And so Leo is out to snoop and find some intel to expose this.

But things didn’t end up how he wanted them to because he got caught by Rita. Was Leo sleuthing around the off-limits clinic? How will he get out of the mess he has found himself in? What excuses will he make to Rita? And then lastly, Jeremy connects with Thomas. Will he be able to help the boy?

Thomas has been livid ever since he found out that his father, Chad, was dating Cat. He is the reason the breakup happened, and even that was not enough for the boy. He claimed that if Cat remained in town, then he wouldn’t stay. This was his attempt at ensuring they don’t get back together soon.

But will this plan work or backfire? And when Jeremy decides to connect with Thomas, will he be able to help the boy understand where he has gone wrong? Will this help Thomas see the mistakes he is making?

