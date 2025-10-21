The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy, Kelly, and Hayes surprise Finn with their return to Los Angeles. A happy reunion ensued, and the vibe was joyous. On the other hand, Poppy visits Luna in jail and assures her that Bill will not bail her out this time due to her plotting.

The drama, the suspicions, the trickery, the psycho behavior, and more are about to get heated over time. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 21, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Steffy, determined not to allow Luna to use her pregnancy as a way out of prison. She is back after a quick and relaxing vacation with the kids. The whole Liam brain tumor drama, which was a hoax created by Grace, was a little too taxing for her, so she left.

Now she is back refreshed and ready to dive back into action, especially with all that has happened during her time away. Finn revealed that Luna is not only alive but pregnant with her and Will’s child. Steffy was shocked at first, but her opinion remains the same. Luna needs to pay for her crimes.

And why wouldn’t she feel that way? Luna drugged her, kept her captive in a cage, and then claimed to have changed but went back to her evil ways. She tried to shoot and kill Steffy and used Hayes’s playschool as the place for it. Steffy has had enough of Luna’s behavior and wants justice to happen.

Steffy is sure that she will not let Luna get away with using her pregnancy as an excuse. Luna needs to face the consequences of her actions, and Steffy is not backing down from her determined stance. Meanwhile, Bill assures Katie and Will that the custody case should be a slam dunk. But will it really?

He was the one who got Luan freed the last time she was in jail, and it came back to bite him. Luna not only shot Bill’s son, Liam, but also raped his other son, Will. He has had enough of her obsessive behavior. Luna is pregnant with a child of his family, and he is confident they’ll get custody of the baby.

But the others are not sure. Will and Katie are worried, but Bill is assuring them that things will be fine. Is he being overconfident about this? Stay tuned.

