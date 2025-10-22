The second season of Gen V, the spinoff of the wildly popular satirical superhero series The Boys, aired its penultimate seventh episode last week, and it’s already being hailed as the best episode of the season so far. Following the shocking revelation about Cipher’s true identity, fans are eagerly waiting to see what happens next.

With the finale approaching, many fans are also hoping for surprise cameos from the parent series, The Boys. While we’ve already seen cameos from Erin Moriarty’s Starlight and Giancarlo Esposito’s Stan Edgar, here are five familiar faces from The Boys universe we’d love to see make an appearance in the Gen V Season 2 finale.

Note: Major Spoilers Ahead for Gen V Season 2

1. Homelander

After his explosive cameo in the Gen V Season 1 finale, fans are hoping the menacing superhero will make another appearance in Season 2, Episode 8. Homelander’s presence alone can instantly elevate the finale’s tension and excitement. Antony Starr’s chilling portrayal of The Boys’ main antagonist remains one of the biggest highlights of the shared universe, and even a brief appearance from him could steal the entire show.

2. Billy Butcher

Like Antony Starr’s Homelander, Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher is a cornerstone of the parent series. As the ruthless leader of The Boys, he despises superheroes and is determined to end Homelander’s reign, no matter the cost. Butcher previously appeared in the mid-credits scene of Gen V Season 1, and fans are hoping he’ll return for a stylish, hard-hitting cameo in Season 2’s finale.

3. Hughie

Jack Quaid’s Hughie is one of the most endearing characters in The Boys, often serving as the ragtag team’s moral compass amid all the chaos. His appearance in Gen V Season 2 could add emotional depth, possibly setting up a stronger connection to The Boys’ upcoming final season.

4. Soldier Boy

Played by Supernatural star Jensen Ackles, Soldier Boy is one of the most powerful supes in The Boys universe, nearly matching Homelander in brute strength. He made a brief appearance in Gen V Season 1 but has been missing from Season 2 so far. A surprise return in the finale would surely thrill many fans.

5. Ryan

Ryan is Homelander’s son and has inherited his father’s formidable powers. He hasn’t appeared in Gen V so far, but his presence, especially if he shows up with Homelander, could make the finale even more exciting and interesting.

What Is Gen V About?

Gen V follows a group of young superheroes at Godolkin University, a prestigious academy run by the corrupt corporation Vought. The story revolves around Marie, a gifted student who can control blood. As she hones her extraordinary abilities, Marie uncovers dark secrets about the university and shocking truths about her own past.

Gen V Season 2 – Official Trailer

