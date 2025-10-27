The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Sophia being caught and questioned after she decided to flee. Jeremy’s presence irked Alex and Stephanie, while Leo got suspicious about EJ and his motives. Sarah asked Xander for the very last time whether he was the one who attacked Philip.

The drama, the secrets, the anger, the changing dynamics, the suspicions, and the plotting are about to take a major turn. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 27, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 27, 2025

The first episode of the week features EJ giving Gwen an order. What is going on with these two? What new plan are they plotting together? Are they really working together? Is this about the clinic? Up next, Leo shares his troubles with Chad. Is this about his doubts regarding EJ or Tesoro?

It might be about the latter since Lep has been quite worried about what his future might be. He and Javi have been fostering the boy after Sophia left him at the fire station after giving birth to him. And now Leo is worried about what the child’s future might be after all of the chaos caused by Sophia.

Meanwhile, Sarah confronts Philip. Despite weeks of asking Xander if he was the one who attacked Philip, he never accepted the truth. To add to it, even Philip covered for him. But the truth is out, and Sarah feels beyond betrayed by the lies. She is angry that she doubted her own instincts.

She cannot believe she listened to their lies and believed them. And this came after Sarah and Xander almost reconciled. But that’s over now, and Sarah is done with their marriage. To add to it, she is angry at Phillip for hiding the truth from her and siding with Xander. How will this fare?

Will he reveal why he helped Xander hide the truth? On the other hand, Maggie clashes with Xander. This whole situation has been a major wreck, and now that Sarah has officially ended whatever was between him and her, there seems to be no going back. To add to it, Maggie is pissed at him.

How will he navigate this? And then lastly, Brady apologizes to Cat. Is this about her breakup with Chad? After all, it was his daughter Rachel who told Chad’s son Thomas about their romance. And that is what led to the big breakup. How will Cat react to Brady’s apology? Stay tuned to know more.

