The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Sarah giving the hard truth to Amy about Sophia. On the other hand, Brady and Tate commiserated. Rachel’s memory sparked concern for Marlena while Ari and Holly faced consequences for the dorm fire. And lastly, Maggie questioned Xander.

The drama, the chaos, the lies, the confrontations, the secrets, the exposes, and more are about to get serious very soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 24, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 24, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Sarah forcing the truth out of Xander. For months, Xander tried to lie and hide the truth about him being the one who beat up Philip. Sarah was suspicious and tried to push and find out if her doubts were correct, but Philip lied and told her that it was not Xander.

But the truth just had to come out, and when Maggie confronted Xander about the same, Sarah walked in. She asked Xander for the last time and told him to assure her it wasn’t him who attacked Philip. When he refused to do so, it became clear that her suspicions were correct after all this time.

What does this mean for Xander and Sarah? Especially since the two were finally getting back together? Will the truth derail those plans? Will Sarah refuse to get back with him now? Is this the end of their marriage? Up next, Johnny and Chanel confide their fears. Is this about the adoption process?

Are they worried about Tesoro now that the truth about Sophia being his mother is out? Meanwhile, Leo and Javi have a run-in with Amy. Is this the moment she meets her dear grandson Tesoro, whom Sophia kept away from her? With the truth finally out, Amy is getting the chance to meet the baby.

And then lastly, Stephanie and Alex navigate the past. The two may have moved in together, and with the novel being published, their professional life is thriving as well, but things are still murky. Jeremy has come back to town, and that has been a slight issue since he is Stephanie’s former boyfriend.

Will his presence ruin the romance between Alex and Stephanie? Or will they navigate this obstacle just as they have gotten over other things?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Who Played Gomez Addams In Wednesday? Every Character Ranked By Performance

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News