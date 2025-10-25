Gabriel Macht and his wife, Jacinda Barrett, have two kids – a daughter, Satine Anais Geraldine Macht, and a son, Luca Macht. Gabriel is a well-known actor, known for his role as Harvey Specter in the popular series Suits. After the show ended in 2019, he took a break from acting; however, this year, he reprised his role in the Suits spin-off series, Suits LA.

Gabriel and Jacinda met through a blind date, and after dating for a while, they got married in 2004. The couple welcomed their first child, Satine, in 2007, and in 2014, Gabriel’s wife gave birth to their second child, Luca. In this article, we will share all we know about his 18-year-old daughter.

What Is Known About Satine Anais Geraldine Macht?

Satine Anais Geraldine was born on August 20, 2007. She is the eldest child of Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett. After giving birth to Satine, Jacinda told People how much she enjoyed being a mom, saying, “Just seeing her every day … she’s just started smiling, and it’s just the simplest thing, a smile.”

Despite growing up with parents who are well-known actors, Satine has always stayed away from the spotlight. While many celebrity kids often make appearances on social media platforms or accompany their parents to several red-carpet events, Gabriel and Jacinda meticulously kept their kids out of this loop.

Gabriel is a family man, and he often shares stories about his family during interviews. While speaking to The Charlotte Observer in 2014, he said, “I’m so appreciative of the opportunity I’ve had to work and the people I’ve been able to work with, but I think family trumps everything.” He further explained, “To produce a human person that has incredible sensitivity, just a little being who’s empathic and who’s exploring everything and is kind and is motivated … that’s what I’m more proud of.”

Satine Anais Geraldine Macht Continues To Shine Away From The Limelight

Satine is now 18 years old. She’s growing up well away from the spotlight, but her parents occasionally post pictures of her on their social media accounts. In 2019, Jacinda Barrett shared a photo of herself and Satine dancing on a beach with a caption, “Not sure it gets better than this. I’d dance with you my forever, my darling.”

There was a rumor circulating everywhere that Satine was going to make an appearance in Suits LA along with her father. However, it turned out to be just a speculation, and there was no truth to the report. Gabriel Macht often said that his kids have their own mindset and miles to cover. However, the family of four knows how to have fun in their personal lives, leaving behind all the glitz and glamor.

