The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Nick meeting with Sienna. On the other hand, Phyllis caught Cane off guard by making a bold move. And then last but not least, Kyle dug around for some dirt on Holden, hoping to expose him in front of Claire and win her back again.

The drama, the worries, the suspicions, the snooping, the lying, and the trickery are about to escalate in the next weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 24, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: October 24, 2025

The final episode of the week features Phyllis and Cane reaching an understanding. What could this be about? Will she continue to hide the fact that she stole his AI program? Especially since Cane promised to give it over to Lily. Or will she tell him the truth and keep some conditions?

Will this ruin their alliance and potential partnership going forward? Is this the right step for Phyllis, or is she going down the path of destruction once again? Meanwhile, Kyle grills Sienna for intel. He followed Claire and is now inserting himself into her life by snooping around about Holden.

He is not okay with her closeness with him and thinks digging for dirt about him will help her see the light. Despite Claire telling him to leave and mind his business, Kyle remains quite obstinate. He goes over to Sienna and confronts her about Holden. He wants some intel regarding him after all.

Will he receive some new information, or will Sienna shut him out and ask him to leave her alone? Is Kyle’s plan going to burn out faster than he thought, considering Claire is not interested in him being a busybody? Is this going to infuriate her so much that she simply cuts all ties with Kyle?

What’s next for the two of them? Lastly, Sally goes out on a limb for Audra. Their friendship has been one of the few true bonds in the city, apart from family ties. Sally and Audra not only confide in each other but are always down to help each other through obstacles and troubles.

And now, when she is going all out to help her, is this one the personal life front or the professional one? Is this about Abbott Communications? Is Sally really going to hire her? Or is this about something else instead?

