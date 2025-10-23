The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Sharon and Nick worrying about Noah’s condition while he fights for his life in the hospital. On the other hand, Mariah was confronted by her past. And then last but not least, Daniel made a tough decision after a drunk Tessa kissed him.

The drama, worry, fear, trauma, pain, plotting, and plans are about to get serious soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 23, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: October 23, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Nick meeting Sienna. The last few days have been rough for him as he flew over after Sharon informed him about their son Noah’s accident. He is worried about his son and his life away from home as Noah grapples with health. And Nick’s worry is quite valid.

After all, he and Sharon found out that Noah’s accident wasn’t actually an accident but was orchestrated by someone. And now Nick has found Sienna’s number in his son’s phone, which has made him curious. She wasn’t open about interacting with Nick or answering his questions, and so he got intel.

Nick asked his father Victor for help, and now it’s time to meet Sienna. Will he find the answers he has been searching for? Or will she ignore his suspicions and beat around the bush? Meanwhile, Phyllis catches Cane off guard. Is this about Phyllis plotting to get her hands on the AI software?

Especially with Cane promising Lily to hand it over to her? Will the ambition Phyllis is harboring cause a big mess? How will he deal with her growing demands and wants? Will this cause friction between her and Cane? And lastly, Kyle digs for dirt on Holden. His desperation is quite evident.

He flew over to woo Claire back and keep her away from Holden, and his plan is to expose Holden and his mysterious past in front of her. To make things interesting, Kyle stumbles upon Holden and Sienna having a chat. Is he going to overhear something important in this tense conversation?

But Kyle’s plans might get foiled when Claire catches him digging dirt. Will she reprimand him for being jealous and obsessive? Is this the beginning of Claire’s anger towards him? Is Kyle making a big mistake?

