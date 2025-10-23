The previous episode of General Hospital featured Valentin getting an unexpected visitor as Carly came over in a fake identity to get answers. Brennan met with Josslyn for a discussion, while Carly was given food for thought. Emma and Gio made a new plan while Tracy defended herself.

The drama, chaos, plotting, fights, sleuthing, questions, and more will get heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 23, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 23, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Kristina doing some digging. What is she searching for and is that related to Ric? Is this regarding the alliance she has formed with her blackmailer turned ally, Ava, and her mother, Alexis? Will she discover something crucial? Will it help them and their plotting?

Up next, Willow meets with her new attorney. Now that she is put behind bars for allegedly shooting Drew, she has been a wreck. Joining her in her meltdowns is Drew, who claims that he knows Willow did not shoot him and claims Michael did. With things getting serious, Willow needs a lawyer.

And Drew has gotten hold of someone by striking a deal with Alexis. When she arrives to meet Willow and discuss her case, how will things go? Will this help Willow and Drew, or will it cause more trouble for them? Meanwhile, Cody meets his new boss. And it’s none other than Ronnie Bard, after all.

Now that she has inherited the Quartermaine mansion through Monica’s will, she is officially Cody’s new boss instead of Tracy. How will this new partnership fare? Will it be fun and banter, or will Cody help Tracy in her suspicions and whim to expose Ronnie for being a fraud and a conwoman?

Elsewhere, Drew threatens legal action. He is always blackmailing and threatening people around, and this time it’s Jacinda. How will she react to his threats and warnings? Will this lead her to betray Michael? Or will she stay firm? When Chase is taken aback, is this related to the Drew case?

And then lastly, Lois tries to break through to Gio. Will he give his maternal grandmother a chance and hear her out? Or will he never forgive her for what she did by keeping his identity a secret all these years after adoption?

