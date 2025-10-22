The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful featured Steffy being determined not to allow Luna to use her pregnancy as a way out of prison. On the other hand, Bill assured Katie and Will that, despite their worries and fears, the custody case for the baby should be a slam dunk for them.

The drama, the worry, the fear, the confidence, the warnings, the fights, and more are about to get really heated. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 22, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful whenever they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 22, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Sheila pleading with Deacon not to shut her out. Despite her attempts getting nowhere, she is not backing down and is asking Deacon for another chance. Sheila wants to do what it takes to fix their derailed marriage due to her lies, secrets, and betrayal.

Deacon is not ready to give her another chance yet, and Sheila’s attempts to fix the issues are going nowhere. Will this time be the same, or will Deacon melt a little for her? Is the therapy with Taylor going to take some time, or is it already making Deacon see what he wants and doesn’t want?

Up next, Deke wonders why Remy doesn’t want his name mentioned at Forrester. The two might be dating, but it doesn’t mean they know all there is to know about each other, especially when it comes to Remy. A lot of his life and his past are unknown to people, and especially to Deke of all people.

To make matters worse, it has been suspected that Remy does not want his name said in Forrester Creations. He hasn’t explained, which is making Deke itch to find out more. He just got the job as a designer at the company and has been making connections, even having a quick chat with Electra.

What he doesn’t know is that the reason Remy is being sneaky and weird about things is what he did to Electra. His obsessive behavior and stalking caused some major ruckus a while ago, and Remy wants to hide that from Deke. When will the truth come out, and will this change things for them?

Will Remy be able to fix the trust issues when Deke finds out what he was hiding? What does this mean for the couple? Stay tuned for more.

