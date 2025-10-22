The previous episode of General Hospital featured Tracy’s war with Ronnie escalating. Portia vented to Isaiah while Kai apologized to Curtis about the snitching he had done about him. Alexis received a tempting offer from Drew, which she accepted later on. And lastly, Lucas debated it with Lulu.

The drama, the suspicions, the snooping, the questions, the doubts, and the changing dynamics are about to get heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 22, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 22, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Valentin getting an unexpected visitor. He has been actively visited by many over the last couple of days, and it seems he has got another visitor. A mysterious one with black hair. While it could be Anna, there are also chances that Carly is the one undercover.

After all, she found out the truth about Brennan and Josslyn and has since been plotting away. She created a new identity and got a fake passport. Is this her way of getting intel from Valentin without getting caught? Does she want to keep this a secret from Brennan? What plan is up her sleeve?

Up next, Brennan meets with Josslyn. What will the two confer about? Is this about Carly? Or about another WSB assignment? And what chat will Brennan have with Nathan later on? Will he actually get some crucial intel from the man who was recently revealed to be alive after all these years?

Carly is given food for thought. Is this in regards to the Valentin meeting or something else instead? Will this change her plans? When Emma and Gio make a plan, what could it be about? And will they be successful, or will things flop? When Tracy defends herself, will she stand her ground?

After all, the fierce fight between her and Ronnie caused some drama. The latter even asked Tracy to pack up and leave the house since it was now hers. But this is not going to deter the Quartermaine matriarch, who still thinks Ronnie is a fraud and a con who is hiding something from them.

Will Tracy dig deeper to get the answer she is looking for about Ronnie? Is she going to find something? Meanwhile, Lois makes a return. Is this the moment things between her and Brook Lynn get fixed? Elsewhere, Britt puts Anna in the hot seat. Lastly, Ronnie feels too confident she’s won the war.

