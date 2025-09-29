The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Jack coming together to go against Cane. On the other hand, Billy realised how far he had spiralled and apologized to Sally, hoping to get her back in his life. Lastly, Lauren expressed her disappointment to her husband Michael.

The drama, the shock, the alliances, the plotting, the trickery and the plans are going to elevate in the next weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 29, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 29, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor setting a trap for Cane. The war is getting intense as alliances are getting made and burned. The plot is changing and power moves are taking place. Victor is not someone who will ever take a backseat. He goes front and center and simply attacks.

He also cooks up massive schemes to surprise the enemy while they are busy fighting the attacks. At the moment, Victor is actively going against Cane and he is setting traps to ensure he falls down from his high horse. How will Cane navigate this new mess while also going ahead with plans?

On the other hand, Nick and Sharon plan to visit Noah. It’s high time that he came back into the picture. And while a new actor has been cast to play the role now that Rory Gibson is on contract at General Hospital, the role is just as important to Nick and Sharon’s journey. It’s their dear son after all.

How will this trip fare? Is this a catch up with their son or is something else the reason behind it? And then lastly, Claire makes a bold move affecting her future. Her whole life has been overturned in the last couple of months. She found out Victoria and Cole are her parents and she is a Newman.

She found romance with Kyle, lost her father to a disease recently and is now grappling with her attraction towards Holden. To make things worse, her relationship with Kyle has been on the rocks ever since he lied to her. What big decision is she making about her life? Is this about Kyle?

Is she finally going to break up with him? Is Claire then going to take up Holden’s offer to join him in Los Angeles and ignite their new romance?

