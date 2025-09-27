The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor consider calling a truce with Jack to go against Cane and his schemes to use AI. On the other hand, Cane ended another alliance and it was with Michael. And then last but definitely not the least, Nikki received some surprising news.

From travel plans and big traps to business moves and plans of attack, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama based in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, September 29, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor setting a trap for Cane. Will it work or not? When Nick and Sharon plan to visit Noah, will this trip bring them closer together? Next, Claire makes a bold move affecting her future. Is she finally going to break things with Kyle and move on with Holden?

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

When Nikki puts Diane in her place, will this lead to some friction between the new alliance of Jack, Victor, Diane and Nikki? Sally keeps a secret from Billy. What is this going to be about? And will it hamper their relationship? Tessa defends her actions. But to whom? Is it to Daniel or to Mariah?

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Victor plays his cards close to the vest with Jack. What exactly will this lead to? Michael has difficulty resisting old habits. Is this going to cause cracks in his marriage with Lauren? After all, she has made it clear she is not happy about his choices. Meanwhile, Lauren puts Nikki in a tough position.

Thursday, October 2, 2025

When Jill returns home to settle unfinished business with Billy and Cane, how will things go? Lily and Amy find common ground. Is this going to help them understand each other better? Audra asks Nate for a second chance. Will he give in and get back with her or instead stay strong on his stand?

Friday, October 3, 2025

The last episode of the week features Victor and Jack agreeing on a plan of attack. But will this work against Cane or fail? And then lastly, Billy reopens old wounds with Jill. What will this hard conversation lead to? Stay tuned.

