The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor making Cane an offer that was hard to refuse. On the other hand, Jack had a trick up his sleeve to counter Cane and his agendas against other businesses. Lastly, Billy forced Sally to make a tough decision about them.

The drama, apologies, chaos, alliances, and big moves will get more heated in the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 26, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 26, 2025

The week’s final episode features Victor considering calling a truce with Jack. The two have been never-ending rivals for decades, but it seems like a new enemy can unite even the strongest foes. Cane plans to attack many companies in the city, and Jabot is also one of the targets.

Now that Jack knows how Cane plans to use AI to make moves, he has a plan. He thinks it’s time to team up with Victor to take out Cane. Diane was unsure about this alliance and warned her husband about it, but Jack claimed he knew what he was doing. He thinks this is the best move.

Victor is not averse to the idea either. But how long will this truce last, and will their differences cause chaos in their alliance? Meanwhile, Cane ends an alliance. He has been making moves of his own and making alliances, and breaking them is part of it. But who is this one going to be about?

Will this be Michael, who was planted by Victor as a double agent? Or is this someone else? Is this a smart move by Cane, or will he later grow to regret it? Especially with both Jack and Victor temporarily joining hands against him. Last but not least, Nikki receives surprising news.

What is this about? Is this related to her professional or personal life? Is this about Chancellor, a company she runs at the moment? Or is this about her family? A lot is happening in her work right now, so it could be anything. How will she deal with this new surprise? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless for more.

