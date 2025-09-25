The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack and Diane reining in Billy in his whole mess. Meanwhile, Lauren stood her ground with her husband, Michael, about working with Victor once again. And then last but not least, Audra pushed Kyle’s buttons as they bickered once again.

The drama, chaos, confusion, betrayal, alliances, and moves will get really heated soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 25, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: September 25, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor making Cane an offer that is hard to refuse. Amidst the chaos in Genoa City’s business world, alliances are being made and broken while offers flit about town. Victor has made a new offer to Cane, and it’s intriguing enough that it’s not too easy to reject.

But then again, the Newman patriarch never makes things smooth, and the condition is that Cane does not have much time to decide. Because when Victor leaves the room, the offer will be off the table. What will Cane do? Will he accept the offer or not? Will this change the dynamics?

Up next, Jack has a trick up his sleeve. Now that he has intel about what Cane is up to and how he will use AI against the companies in Genoa City, he is plotting his own moves. After all, the security of Jabot is at stake, and Jack is well known for protecting this family and legacy beyond anything.

What plan does he have in his mind now? Will he devise a sharp strategy to ensure they can stand against Cane? And will it even work? Lastly, Billy forces Sally to make a tough decision. Things have gone from good to worse in Billy’s life ever since Sally walked out on him.

She was sick of his obsessive behavior and his failure to listen to his loved ones’ warnings. But now that Cane has kicked Billy out, he is starting to realize where he went wrong. He wants to fix things, and he is doing so by apologizing to Sally. But she has all the right to feel hurt and betrayed.

He lied to her and strung her around while his one-track mind worked. When he asks her for another chance, will Sally accept it or refuse to get back with him again? Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless to know more details about the same.

