In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon became concerned for Sheila when he overheard something he shouldn’t have. Despite the chaos, Deke and Remy reaffirmed their bond as they attempted to navigate all of their personal and professional struggles.

The drama, the chaos, the guilt, the confessions and the tension is only going to escalate as things get messier. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 25, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 25, 2025

The episode on Thursday sees Deacon demanding the whole story about Luna from Sheila. Now that he has found out that Luna is alive, thanks to his son Deke, Deacon is furious. Sheil was keeping the secret from him, hoping to keep it under wraps for a little bit longer, but things came out.

And now Deacon is confronting his wife Sheila about it and asking her to share the whole truth about what happened. He isn;t going to be happy when he discovers the things that went on behind the scenes to keep Luna alive. Will Deacon forgive Sheila for keeping even more secrets from him?

Or will this cause a crack in their marriage? After all, this isn’t the first time she has kept something regarding Lunn from him. Earlier, she went behind his back to form a bond with Luna and kept lying to him. And now she kept the truth about her being alive from Deacon. Is Sheila going to apologise?

Up next, Bill secures his home as he attempts to make amends with Katie. The drama caused by Luna has made Bill furious, and he is willing to do anything he can to protect his family. This situation has also brought Bill and Katie back in close proximity. Will this lead to them reigniting things?

Will this cause them to delve back into their romance and give each other one more chance? Are the former spouses going to reunite? Is the attempt to protect their son Will from Luna going to push them back together? What will they decide to do about Luna claiming she is pregnant now?

They have asked Luna to abort and made it clear she will never have a future with Will. What is Luna going to do about it? Stay tuned for more.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Sarah Tries To Persuade Xander, Marlena Passes Out, While Sophia Plots Around

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News