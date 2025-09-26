The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Deacon actively demanding the whole story about Luna from Sheila. On the other hand, Bill secured his home as he attempted to make amends with Katie amidst the whole Will and Luna situation that has them grappling each other for help.

The drama, the resurgence, the chaos, the fury, the action and the pain is about to elevate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the September 26, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: September 26, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Taylor attempting to convince Deacon that he should obtain counseling elsewhere. After finding out the full truth of Luna being alive and how Sheila kept it from him, Deacon was more than furious. It is no secret that he absolutely detests Luna and Sheila knows it.

Luna killed two of Deacon’s friends and coworkers. She previously also tried to kidnap Steffy and recently tried to kill her. Li kept Luna alive after the shooting incident and Sheila kept it a secret when she later found out. Deacon is not in the mood for forgiveness and his anger is palpalable.

In dire need of some support, Deacon goes to Taylor. She is known for her counseling and he is in need of it at the moment. But when she asks him to seek help somewhere else, how will he react? Is this because of what Taylor herself is going through after Rudge broke off their engagement?

It’s not easy seeing that happen to then find out Ridge married Brooke right after. What does this mean for Taylor and Deacon as they navigate issues in their respective personal lives? Meanwhile, Will tries to get through to Electra. She has been having a hard time accepting the Will-Luna truth.

She was planning a special night for the two of them when Will dropped the bombshells on her. She could not believe this had happened and it seems she will take some time to consider how she is feeling regarding it. To make things worse, the other woman is Luna and this makes it even harder.

After all, Electra and Luna have been rivals for a while. When Will tries to reach out to Electra to fix the issues in their relationship, how will Electra react to it? Is she going to refuse, ask for time or go after Luna instead?

