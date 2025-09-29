Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 made a grand entry last night with none other than Kiccha Sudeep returning to his iconic role as the host. Over the years, the show has built a reputation for being the ultimate mix of emotions, controversies, and entertainment, and this season promises nothing less. The spectacular premiere saw high-energy performances, dramatic contestant entries, and, of course, Sudeep’s trademark charm that kept fans glued to their screens.

What makes this season even more exciting is the carefully curated lineup of 19 contestants who walked into the Bigg Boss house. From well-known faces in television and cinema to social media personalities and fresh talents, the makers have ensured there’s a vibrant mix of personalities ready to clash, bond, and entertain. With cameras watching their every move and unpredictable tasks around the corner, viewers can expect everything from heated arguments to unexpected friendships.

In the grand opening, a total of 19 contestants entered the Kannada reality show, and fans can’t wait to see the turmoil in the house. Let’s take a look at all 19 contestants who are now housemates in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12.

19 contestants entered Bigg Boss Kannada 12

The list of contestants includes:

Sudhir Balraj AKA Cockroach Sudhi Spandana Somanna Rashika Shetty Rakshita Shetty Manju Bhashini Malu Mallamma Kavya Shaiva Kari Basappa Janhvi Nataraj Dhruvanth Dhanush Chandraprabha Ashwini Ashwini Gowda Abhishek Dog Satish Mirchi RJ Amit

So these are all the contestants in Season 19 of Bigg Boss Kannada. It includes stars from movies, TV series, and even social media influencers. With all the diverse personalities, the show promises to be intriguing to watch.

Where To Watch Bigg Boss Kannada 12?

You can watch Bigg Boss Kannada 12 digitally on JioHotstar, similar to how you watch Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan. The platform has also uploaded the grand premiere as of now. So if you missed the grand opening last night, you can still tune in to the site to watch the episode. However, you must log in to JioHotar to watch the Kannada reality drama show.

Last year, Hanumantha Lamani won Season 11, becoming the first wild card star to win the show historically. Now, it will be interesting to see who will win Season 12.

