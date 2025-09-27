India’s beloved singing reality show, Indian Idol, is back for another season, sending waves of excitement across its loyal fanbase. Sony Entertainment Television has released the first promo, offering a sneak peek into what promises to be a spectacular musical journey. Indian Idol season 16 comes with a heartfelt theme — Yaadon Ki Playlist: Jahaan Awazein Aaj Wali Aur Gaane Aap Wale — aiming to blend nostalgia with fresh talent and create a symphony that resonates across generations.

Indian Idol 16: A Unique Musical Experience Awaits

The upcoming season is set to bring a unique musical experience by combining timeless classics with contemporary interpretations. Contestants will take on iconic songs from the past, adding their own modern twist and personal style, ensuring that each performance is both a tribute and a reinvention. Indian Idol’s new season is set to premiere on October 18, 2025, exclusively on SET TV and Sony LIV at 8 PM, giving audiences a front-row seat to a celebration of melody, memories, and unmatched vocal talent.

Star-Studded Judging Panel

The judging panel will feature three renowned music personalities: Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, and Badshah. Bringing together their varied expertise, the trio will mentor contestants as they reinvent classic hits with a modern touch. Their presence promises a vibrant mix of classical mastery, contemporary style, and energetic performances.

A Legacy Of Musical Excellence

Indian Idol debuted in 2004, unaware of the fact that it would turn out to be an iconic show with a long run. Since then, it emerged as one of India’s most beloved singing reality shows. Over the years, it has given the country some of its finest musical talents and launched the careers of artists. It has given the music industry some real gems like Abhijeet Sawant, Neha Kakkar, Meiyang Chang, and Rahul Vaidya. Indian Idol 15 saw Manasi Ghosh as the winner, grabbing the trophy and a cash prize of 25 lakh

Since becoming a household name for music lovers, Indian Idol is back with yet another season, with some electrifying performances and contestants. Promising to blend today’s talent with songs of yesteryears, this season is set to be a musical celebration of songs of yesteryears in Indian music. This season will be a power-packed journey of emotions, memories, and extraordinary talent.

Get ready for a season that strikes all the right chords – emotionally and musically. Indian Idol new season releasing on 18th October 2025, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

