Bigg Boss 19 has reached its fifth week, and the drama within the house is growing bigger by the day. Every week, the nominations introduce a new turn of events, and recently, the voting trends have started giving hints about which contestant could leave in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Nominations Of The Week

This week, housemates were divided into two groups for the nomination task: Team Pranit and Team Shehbaz. The task took place in a special room with a commentary desk. Contestants entered in pairs and had to give live commentary on what the other housemates were doing inside the house.

Matter hua kuch zyaada hi escalate, jab Farhana aur Kunickaa mein hui heated argument. 😨 Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @ColorsTV par. Watch Now: https://t.co/wpGGfH0z0T#BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB19OnJioHotstar pic.twitter.com/ik8OSisUJO — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) September 24, 2025

The twist came from Nehal, who is currently staying in the secret room. After the task was done, Bigg Boss asked her to pick the team that performed better. Nehal gave her reasons and declared Team Shehbaz the winners. With this, Team Shehbaz saved themselves, while Team Pranit ended up being nominated.

As a result, the nominated contestants for Week 5 are Gaurav, Pranit, Neelam, Awez, Mridul, and Ashnoor.

Voting Trends So Far

According to Bigg-Boss-Vote, Pranit More has secured 35,749 votes and is leading the nomination list. Just behind him is Mridul Tiwari, with 34,983 votes. Gaurav Khanna, with 28,159 votes, comes in third, followed closely by Neelam Giri, with 28,156 votes.

But Awez Darbar is fighting with only 14,961 votes and is in danger this week. Ashnoor Kaur has a margin of just a few votes more at 21,401 and is the second-lowest. So, either Awez or Ashnoor may have the best eviction chances for the next Weekend Ka Vaar episode. So far, 1,63,409 fans have voted on the website.

While the voting trends give a fair idea of who is safe and who is in danger, the official eviction will only be confirmed during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Until then, the fate of the nominated contestants will depend entirely on the viewers’ support.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bigg Boss!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 19: Who Will Take Over Captaincy After Abhishek Bajaj Steps Down?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News