Bigg Boss 19 is moving forward with more drama and unexpected turns. Every week brings a new twist for the housemates, and the upcoming captaincy task will change the game inside the house again. Abhishek Bajaj, who is the captain currently, will soon step down, and a new leader will take charge.

The Captaincy Task

The captaincy task will not be a simple one. Bigg Boss will call Abhishek to the App Room and give him a few tough choices. One will be to support Ashnoor’s captaincy with 75% of the ration, while another will be to sacrifice two days of captaincy for a 100% ration. Reportedly, Abhishek will eventually choose Ashnoor as the captaincy contender.

This decision will lead to a showdown between Ashnoor and Farhana. They will face the “Pajama Party” task, which will keep the house buzzing. Housemates will have to keep dancing until the music stops, while Awez will act as a photographer.

#BiggBoss19 Updates!! “Pajama Party”

Captaincy Task is happening in the Bigg Boss House!! — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 23, 2025

He will have to click ten photos of contestants sitting still on the bed, but the twist will be that he will wear party glasses that block his vision. Farhana and Ashnoor will guide him during the task.

Captain Task Update !! Awez is a photographer…He had to click 10 photos of housemates sitting on the bed without moving , Housemates cannot change their position ..

From the 10 photos, the 4 housemates who were most visible are out of the captaincy race!!

Awez wore party… — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 23, 2025

#Exclusive !!

Amaal, Tanya , Baseer & Zeishan are out from the Captaincy Race!! They were the most visible in the photos, so all four are now out of the captaincy race. — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 23, 2025

From the photos, the four most visible contestants, Amaal, Tanya, Baseer, and Zeishan, will be eliminated from the captaincy race. In the next round, Pranit, Neelam, Mridul, and Shehbaz will also get out. This will leave Gaurav Khanna and Farhana Bhatt as the final contenders for captaincy.

Farhana Becomes The New Captain

According to updates from the Livefeed, this week, the contestants will have to vote for their choice of captain. The house will be divided into two sides during the voting. Abhishek, Kunickaa, Ashnoor, Awez, Pranit, and Mridul will vote for Gaurav.

Meanwhile, Amaal, Baseer, Nehal, Zeishan, Neelam, Shehbaz, and Tanya will support Farhana. With more votes in her favour, Farhana will take the captain’s chair, leaving many surprised.

#Exclusive !! #FarhanaBhatt becomes the new captain of the House!! — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) September 24, 2025

Her win will be interesting because she will not always be on good terms with other housemates. Still, she will manage to get the majority this time, and that will already start shifting how the house works.

