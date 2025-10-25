The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Phyllis and Cane reaching an understanding despite her stealing his AI program and lying about it. Kyle grilled Sienna for intel about Holden, considering she knew him and his past. And then lastly, Sally went out on a limb to help Audra.

From interrogations and chances to key intel and risky paths, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 27, 2025

The first episode of the week features Cane making a confession to Lily. Is this about Phyllis stealing his AI program? How will she react to him being unable to fulfill her promise? Daniel and Tessa set ground rules. Is this due to their drunken kiss? Adam and Chelsea face an unexpected challenge.

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Victor strikes an unexpected deal. Is he taking Phyllis up on her offer? Is he going to use Cane’s program against him? Elsewhere, Jack receives a cryptic message. Who could it be from? Will Cane warn Jack about how Victor might target Jabot? Adam pushes Billy too far. How will things go?

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Nikki and Victoria arrive in Los Angeles. Will the two be able to be there for Nick, Sharon, and Noah? Kyle interrogates Sienna. Will she get him the dirt on Holden that he has been looking for? Phyllis protects her interests. Will she be able to do so, or will she be confronted and shamed for her actions?

Thursday, October 30, 2025

Victor offers Michael a second chance. Is this second partnership between them going to work or fail? Billy and Phyllis trade intel. Is the latter going to double-cross? Jack takes a stand to protect Jabot. But will it even work?

Friday, October 31, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Sharon’s search for answers sending her down a dangerous path. Is she going to find some clues about what went down? Holden sees a new side to Claire. Is it going to affect their growing bond? And then lastly, Kyle goes the extra mile for Harrison.

