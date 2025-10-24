The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Electra coming to a realization about Will and Luna. On the other hand, Taylor continued to counsel Deacon about his marriage to Sheila as he dealt with the reality of her lies and massive deception about Luna, all this while behind his back.

The drama, the chaos, the secrets, the plotting, the trickery, the worry, and more are about to heat up quite soon. Here’s what fans expect from the October 24, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 24, 2025

The final episode of the week features Bill telling Liam, Will, and Katie that Luna did this on purpose. He is furious about the web Luna has spread to get herself out of jail for her crimes. Bill tells his family that this whole plan of rapping Will and getting pregnant was her plot all along to get a pass.

She knew that being pregnant with a baby that was half-Will’s would get her ammunition in the Spencer family. And if all that wasn’t enough, now she is using another story to get out of prison. Luna asked an inmate to hit her, and now she claims that she is being abused behind bars to get free.

She knows that with her being pregnant, her safety would be a cause of concern for Bill, Will, and the Spencers, and she is hoping to use it to get out of jail. But will it even work this time around, or will she continue to rot in jail? On the other hand, Daphne inquires about Carter’s relationship with Hope.

It is no secret that Daphne fell for Carter when she joined the work at Forrester Creations. Though the initial plan was to seduce him to gain the ownership back, Daphne actually started caring for him in the process. But Carter not only got back with Hope but also proposed to her, breaking Daphne’s heart.

Now things are different, Hope and Carter have broken off the engagement after Carter realized that Hope was still in love with Liam. So he’s single now, and Daphne is still around. She isn’t open to pursuing him again if he is still hung over Hope. Is this why she is asking about his status with her?

Is this Daphne’s way of testing the waters? Is she trying to figure out if Carter is still holding out for Hope, or if he has gotten over her and is not looking back? What does this mean for Daphne and for her relationship with Carter?

