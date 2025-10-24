Real estate reality shows have been all the rage since Selling Sunset took the world by storm. And its success also led to some exciting spinoffs like Selling The City, Selling Tampa, and Selling The OC. The latter has three fully released seasons and a fourth edition on its way, the very next month.

Selling The OC is based in Orange County, as the name suggests, and is about the agents working in the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm which is also often referred to as the O Group. Here’s what we know about the fourth season, including release date and cast details.

Selling The OC Season 4: Release Date & Cast Returns

Season 4 of Selling the OC is all set to release on Netflix on November 12, 2025. All 8 episodes of the series will be available to stream on the platform the same day. Jason Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Polly Brindle, Tyler Stanaland, Gio Helou, Austin Victoria, and Brandi Marshall are returning once again.

Selling The OC Season 4: New Cast Additions

Joining the returning cast are three new additions to the mix. Fiona Belle, Ashtyn Zerboni, and Kaylee Ricciardi. Fiona joined the O Group in 2024. “She goes above and beyond for her clients to navigate even the most complex transactions with confidence and precision,” according to Tudum.

She is 23 years old and began closing million-dollar deals within her first six months as an agent. Ashtyn is an agent with The Oppenheim Group in La Jolla and Orange County. She is passionate about high fashion, design, the arts, and photography, and is known for “commitment to personalized service.”

She has previously worked as an actor and a model and has “a thriving social network that she can leverage to unlock exclusive opportunities for her clients.” Kaylee has a 13-year career in the luxury real estate market. She is known to “deliver elevated service” using her global perspective.

Selling The OC Season 4: What To Expect

According to the description, “This season, the OC agents are eager to establish their office as the top brokerage within the O Group. As the competition heats up for some high-stakes listings, devastating rumors threaten to divide the team.” And the drama is about to elevate to a high.

“Jason enlists agents from San Diego, but will the OGs of the OC let the newbies sink or swim?” it concludes. Adam DiVello, who is the creator of the show, mused about what’s next, “A lot has changed in the real lives of those agents since season 3, so it’s exciting to get back down there.”

