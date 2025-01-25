The Selling franchise started with Selling Sunset but has since expanded to Selling Tampa, The City, and The OC. The latter wrapped up its third season in May 2024, and fans have been waiting to find out if the hit real estate reality series will be back for a fourth season on Netflix.

A spinoff of the original series, Selling The OC, is based in Orange County, as the name already suggests. It premiered in 2022 and has enjoyed quite a successful run. Here’s what we know about the status of the show and its potential upcoming season, including what to expect from it and more.

Will Selling The OC Return For Season 4?

Selling The OC has officially been renewed for a fourth season by Netflix. Production on the upcoming season is currently underway, as confirmed by the streaming platform. A release date is expected to be announced later this year, and fans can start counting the days till something drops.

Selling The OC Season 4: What To Expect

The official synopsis of the series describes it as, “The Oppenheim Group expands to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves.” Meanwhile, Adam Divello, the show’s creator, teased the upcoming season.

“A lot has changed in the real lives of those agents since Season 3, so it’s exciting to get back down there,” he told Tudum and added that the viewers can expect “a lot of new faces” fighting to prove themselves and their potential in the cutthroat world of real estate, especially in a location like Orange County. “They are just crushing it down there,” Adam concluded.

Selling The OC: Series & Seasonal History

The first season of Selling The OC premiered with eight episodes in August 2022. The second and third seasons were renewed together, with the second one airing in September 2023 and the third edition in May 2024.

As for the cast members, Jason Oppenheim, Polly Brindle, Kayla Cardona, Alex Hall, Gio Helou, Alexandra Jarvis, Brandi Marshall, Tyler Stanaland, and Austin Victoria have been prominent cast members in all three seasons. Alexandra Rose was full-time for the first two editions but was a recurring one in the third. Alexandra Harper was promoted to main in season three.

In the third season, Sean Palmieri was also promoted to the main cast list. Meanwhile, Brett Oppenheim and Lauren Shortt have been recurring cast members in all three seasons. The cast details of the upcoming season are still under wraps and will be revealed over time as filming begins to wrap up. As of now, all three seasons of the Netflix series have had 8 episodes.

