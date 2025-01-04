Over the years, real estate reality television has gained a lot of popularity and created an audience for itself. Selling Sunset is on the list of the most successful shows of the genre which has led to its own spin offs including Selling The City. The first season of the New York based edition has been promoted by Netflix with swanky outfits, glitz and glamour, and luxury.

The trailer of Selling The City teases some gorgeous apartments, heating competitions, rivalries, stunning fashion, conflicting opinions, and more. It also features crisp dialogues like “Betrayal never comes from the enemy.” Here’s everything you need to know about the debut of the spinoff series.

Selling The City: Premiere Date & Where To Watch

Selling The City premiered on January 3, 2025, and all eight episodes of the first season of the spin off are out now on Netflix. It follows “a team of stylishly savvy New York real estate agents hustle to seal multimillion-dollar deals while stirring up drama,” as per the official description of the platform.

Selling The City: What To Expect

Selling the City revolves around a group of real estate agents from Douglas Elliman. Based in New York City, it promises high-end fashion, stunning city view apartments, competitive stakes, luxury abodes and the team being led by Eleonora Srugo. Apart from personal and professional drama, there are careers at stake, properties to sell, and million dollar deals to sign off.

Selling The City: Cast Details

First up in the cast is Eleonora Srugo, the boss and the one calling the shots in the team. She was born in Israel and raised in SoHo, Manhattan. She says that she has an “encyclopedic-like knowledge of the city’s inventory.” Eleonora adds, “I am all or nothing, either looking like a messy slob or ultra glamorous.” Next up on the list is Abigail Godfrey from Greenville, South Carolina.

She quips, “To get your foot in the door, you need a whole lot of determination, humility, and some XL cojones.” Abigail calls herself girly and reveals how she enjoys getting ready with a gua sha and coffee in her hands as music plays. Gisselle Meneses Nunez is from Elizabeth, New Jersey, and calls the real estate world “a high-stakes chess game in stilettos” since it’s fast and fierce.

Jade Chan was born in Manhattan, but raised in Atlanta. She knows the world of real estate is a very competitive battleground as countless agents try to get to the top. She enjoys an industrial aesthetic when it comes to her house. Up next, there is Jordyn Taylor from Riverside, California. She feels it’s important for the agents to be incredibly “well-informed at all times” and not be lazy.

Justin Tuinstra is from Racine, Wisconsin and Lakeville, Minnesota. He says that it’s key to “have a strong desire to hustle.” Steve Gold is from Stamford, Connecticut and describes their market dynamic and fast-paced with fierce competition and huge stakes. Taylor Middleton Scavo hails from Nashville, Tennessee is said to be one to watch out for looking at her successful deals.

