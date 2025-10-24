The previous episode of General Hospital saw Kristina doing some digging. On the other hand, Willow met with her new attorney, who turned out to be Alexis, thanks to Drew. Cody met his new boss, Ronnie, now that she owns the mansion. Drew threatened legal action while Chase was taken aback. Here’s what to expect from the October 24, 2025, episode of the hit soap.

General Hospital Spoilers: October 24, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jason offering support. Who is this about, and will his comfort be of any benefit? Is this about Britt or Carly? Or someone else instead? When Lulu and Nathan reconnect, what will the two chat about? Will they discuss the Rocco and Britt situation? What’s next?

Will he react to the same and offer some advice? Meanwhile, Brook Lynn gets bittersweet news. Lois is back home, and it’s bound to be a hard time for Brook Lynn. After the whole Gio situation was unveiled, Brook Lynn was furious with her mother and asked Lois to leave and beer talk to her again.

But enough time has passed, and Lois is still trying to fix things with her daughter. Will the two finally reconcile? Is Gio going to forgive them and extend an olive branch? On the other hand, Michael escalates his plan. Willow has been acting out ever since she was arrested for the shooting.

She claimed that Michael set her up and framed her for the crime he committed. Michael knows that her and Drew’s constant blame game will affect him even if he’s not at fault. And so it’s important to ensure his alibi with Jacinda stays up and running. But then Jacinda was threatened by Drew recently.

Is she going to step back and refuse to help Michael or anyone because of this? How will he deal with this situation? Elsewhere, Drew finds a potential ally. Who could it be? Is there a chance it could be Ronnie? She has been a key point of conversation in town ever since she inherited the mansion.

And with Drew visiting the place and introducing himself to her, it might lead to an alliance after all. That’s what Drew does best, doesn’t he? Pitch to supposedly help others in order to gain something from them. Is Ronnie going to agree to be his ally, or will she refuse to play Drew’s evil games?

And then lastly, Spinelli opens up to Jason. Is this in regards to James, now that his father, Nathan, has come back to town and is revealed to be alive?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: It: Welcome To Derry: Cast & Creators Talk Blood, Thrills, & Terrifying Scenes In HBO’s Upcoming Horror Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News