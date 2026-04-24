The top ten highest-grossing titles so far in 2026 in North America feature a diverse list spanning multiple genres, according to Box Office Mojo. Three films among them are animated – The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Hoppers, and GOAT, one belongs to the sci-fi genre – Project Hail Mary, three are horror movies – Scream 7, Send Help, and Iron Lung, and the remaining three are romantic films – Wuthering Heights, Reminders of Him, and The Drama. Another romantic film, You, Me & Tuscany, has been in theaters for nearly two weeks and currently ranks among the top 25 titles at the domestic box office.

Although the rom-com starring Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page might not be able to outgross the above-mentioned romantic genre films, You, Me & Tuscany has still attracted its target audience to theaters and collected $15.5 million in North America, despite tough competition.

You, Me & Tuscany Budget & Break-Even (Estimated)

Since the film was made on an estimated budget of $18 million, it needs to earn $45 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. With a current worldwide total of $17.8 million, it still needs to earn around $27.2 million globally to break even, a target which appears to be out of reach at this stage.

As it continues its theatrical run, You, Me & Tuscany is now closing in on the domestic total of Gerard Butler’s post-apocalyptic film Greenland 2: Migration. Here’s how much more it needs to earn to outgross it at the North American box office.

You, Me & Tuscany vs. Greenland 2: Migration – Box Office Comparison

Let’s take a look at how the two films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

You, Me & Tuscany – Box Office Summary

North America: $15.5 million

International: $2.3 million

Worldwide: $17.8 million

Greenland 2: Migration – Box Office Summary

North America: $17.8 million

International: $27.1 million

Worldwide: $44.9 million

What The Numbers Indicate

As can be observed from the above figures, You, Me & Tuscany is significantly behind Greenland 2’s worldwide total by $27.1 million. However, the competition at the domestic box office is quite close as the rom-com is trailing the survival drama by roughly $2.3 million. If You, Me & Tuscany maintains strong weekday and weekend holds over the next few weeks, it could challenge the overall total of the Gerard Butler-starrer sequel. However, the final verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s The Plot Of You, Me & Tuscany?

The film follows Anna (Halle Bailey), a young woman in her twenties who has given up on her dream of becoming a chef. When she suddenly loses both her job and a place to stay, she decides to travel to Tuscany. Things take a chaotic turn when she crashes at an empty Italian villa and finds unexpected romance that could change her life.

You, Me & Tuscany – Official Trailer

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