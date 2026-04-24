Michael has begun its theatrical journey, and it is poised to rule the cinemas this weekend. The buzz around it seems worthy, and it has earned solid numbers internationally from the previews. The biopic has even outperformed Oppenheimer’s total two-day previews, with its one-day gross at the overseas box office. With this momentum, it could even land a $200 million+ global opening weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Jaafar Jackson starrer received amazing ratings from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics’ and audience ratings are vastly different. While the critics gave it 40%, the audience gave it 96%. It is now verified hot on Popcornmeter. For the record, the Michael Jackson biopic has officially surpassed Elvis’ 94% audience rating as the audience’s highest-rated biopic ever on RT.

A huge overseas start, beats Oppenheimer’s early numbers in just a day

According to reports, Jaafar Jackson’s Michael collected a stellar $18.5 million at the international box office on Wednesday, opening day. It also includes the Tuesday previews collection. With such amazing numbers, the film is expected to have an outstanding opening worldwide this weekend. But before that, it had already beaten Oppenheimer. The report by trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals that it has beaten Oppenheimer’s $15.9 million two-day overseas collection on its opening day alone.

Global opening weekend update

The film is now poised to outpace industry projections of a $75–85 million five-day international opening, setting the stage for a potentially explosive worldwide debut. It could earn $70 million to $80 million on its debut weekend in North America. Internationally, it might earn between $120 million and $140 million over the five-day opening weekend, thus aiming for a $190 million to $220 million global debut.

Antoine Fuqua directed Michael, a music biography on a part of Michael Jackson’s life, with Jaafar Jackson playing the titular role. It has been widely released today, April 24.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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