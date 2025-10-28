The Boys universe keeps stretching its muscles because just when fans thought the blood-soaked saga might finally cool down after Season 5, Eric Kripke throws another supe-sized surprise into the mix. The showrunner has confirmed that a wild new spinoff, The Boys: Mexico, is officially in the works and will take place after the events of the main series.

Gen V Season 2 Sets Up The Next Chapter

After the explosive end of Gen V season 2, with Marie and her friends escaping the twisted Supe school, leaving Thomas Godolkin behind, and joining forces with Starlight and A-Train for a full-blown resistance, it seemed the next stop was The Boys Season 5. That was the final chapter for the main storyline, but apparently not the end of the Vought-fueled madness.

According to Variety, Kripke revealed that The Boys: Mexico is being developed by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, with Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal serving as producers. The series is still in pre-production, and Dunnet-Alcocer is currently busy writing drafts. Eric Kripke called the idea “hilarious,” though he admitted the project is still working its way through development hurdles.

The Boys: Mexico – Returning Faces & Crossovers Expected

The Boys: Mexico, set sometime after Season 5, will explore what is left behind once the main story’s dust settles. The twist is that some familiar faces from the original show might cross over for guest appearances, tying the new setting to the wider world of Vought, Supes, and questionable heroics. There are no details yet on the plot, but Kripke’s confirmation means the story will build directly on the wreckage left by the main show.

More Spinoffs On The Horizon

The Mexican spinoff is not alone, as another project, Vought Rising, is already on its way, a prequel set in the 1950s with Jensen Ackles returning as Soldier Boy and Aya Cash as Stormfront. The filming kicked off in August 2025. There is also quiet talk of Gen V season 3, depending on how well season 2 performs.

With The Boys: Mexico arriving after the final season, it seems the main show might leave a few threads dangling, ready to be pulled later. Whatever happens, the world Kripke built refuses to retire. The Supes are sticking around, and the next round of blood and Vought-brand nonsense will simply have a new flag flying over it.

