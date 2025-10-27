The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Cane coming clean to Lily about his plans to use AI to take over the companies in Genoa City. Meanwhile, Christine and Danny celebrated at their bachelorette and bachelor parties. Phyllis crashed the party and even stole Cane’s AI plan.

The drama, the plotting, the lies, the alliances, the warnings, the power moves, and more are about to elevate soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 27, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: October 27, 2025

The first episode of the week features Cane making a confession to Lily. He told her the truth about all his agendas and even promised to hand the AI program over the last time they chatted it out. But the situation has changed, and that’s because Phyllis stole the program and is now lying that she didn’t do it.

And now that they are meeting, it seems Cane is all set to explain what exactly happened. Is this going to cause Lily to have trust issues again, or will she actually believe Cane? And since he doesn’t have proof that it was Phyllis, will he share his doubts with Lily or simply claim he doesn’t know?

Is his confession about the suspicions he has regarding Phyllis? And how might she be teaming up with Victor? Meanwhile, Daniel and Tessa set ground rules. After all, they kissed after Tessa got drunk, and it seems the situation is out of control, looking at how awkward this has made things.

But what does this mean for their future? Will they draw a line and set some boundaries in their friendship, or will they actually give each other a chance, especially with Mariah pushing Tessa away and ruining their marriage? Daniel already has feelings for Tessa, but what will she do?

And then lastly, Adam and Chelsea face an unexpected challenge. Is this about Newman Media and Cane? Or is this about their son Connor? Or is their forced relationship seeing cracks? How will they deal with this new issue in their lives? Stay tuned to know more details about the same.

