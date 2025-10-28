The Witcher is almost here in time for Halloween, and fans are excited to dive back into the world of monster-hunting, mages, kingdoms, powers, and divine creatures. The audience wants to know what to expect from the new season with Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan leading it.

For the unversed, Henry Cavill was let go after the third season, and Liam will be taking over as Geralt of Rivia for seasons four and five. Anya is back as Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Freya is returning as Cirilla of Cintra. Here are the number of episodes in this season and their corresponding titles.

The Witcher Season 4: Episode Count & Titles

All eight episodes of The Witcher season four will be released on Netflix on October 30, 2025. The previous season of the show was split into two, with half the episodes releasing on one date and the rest on another. But this time, all of them will be released all together on the streaming platform.

Episode 1 : What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger

: What Doesn’t Kill You Makes You Stronger Episode 2 : Dream of a Wish Fulfilled

: Dream of a Wish Fulfilled Episode 3 : Trial By Ordeal

: Trial By Ordeal Episode 4 : A Sermon of Survival

: A Sermon of Survival Episode 5 : The Joy of Cooking

: The Joy of Cooking Episode 6 : Twilight of the Wolf

: Twilight of the Wolf Episode 7 : What I Love I Do Not Carry

: What I Love I Do Not Carry Episode 8: Baptism of Fire

What The Showrunner Revealed About Geralt’s Evolution?

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, showrunner of the series, told IGN that the recasting of Liam taking over from Henry as Geralt definitely changed some aspects of it. “It absolutely impacts things. What this new voice would sound like, and the delivery of the speech, and all of those things that were untested.”

She also mentioned how the growth of Geralt as a character saw him being less of a speaker in season one and slowly finding his voice in season two and three. As for season four, it’s “a really happy medium between the two” and the team has ensured to bring back some of the signature elements.

Be it “grunting and some sighing and some humming in addition to some fucks now and then.” Lauren concluded, “But we also allowed Geralt, specifically, in these emotional moments, to have lengthier… I don’t want to call them speeches, but lengthier conversations with his comrades.”

