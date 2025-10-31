The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Jeremy managing to lift Amy’s spirits amidst the chaos surrounding Sophia and Tesoro. Stephanie shared a past incident with her boyfriend, Alex. EJ asked Cat for a favor. And then last but not least, Johnny bolstered Chanel as their plans didn’t work.

The drama, the secrets, the lies, the betrayals, the snooping, the breakups, the warnings, and more are about to elevate. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 31, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 31, 2025

The final episode of the week features Stephanie being unmasked. For months, she hid the fact that she is Anastasia Sands, the author of the steamy novel One Stormy Night. But now that she thinks Jeremy revealed the same, she thinks it’s time to own up to being the mysterious author.

Stephanie has decided that she will not let people question and assume based on half-baked information. She is ready to unveil that it’s her behind the success of the best-selling novel. How will the others react to this? On the other hand, Alex warns Jeremy. Is this in regard to Stephanie?

After all, not only is Jeremy her ex-boyfriend, but he also has a troubled past. To add to it, Stephanie feels Jeremy is the one who has been going around telling people that she is Anastasia, the author. How will he react when Alex gives him a warning? This is a matter of his girlfriend’s safety from her ex.

Up next, Johnny and Chanel face discouraging news. The two have been facing setback after setback after that one victory in the courtroom trial. The couple has been waiting to become parents, but their adoption process has always found a snag. But what exactly has happened this time around?

Will they have to give up on their dream of adopting a baby and becoming parents? And then lastly, Cat gives Leo some information. Is this about EJ and the clinic? She has been working behind EJ’s back to get intel and expose him. So is this about that? Or is this about something else instead?

