The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Liam sharing the news about his reunion and engagement with Hope with Bill. On the other hand, the same happy moment was shared by Hope with Deke and Deacon, after which the brother and sister had a quick talk with their father about Sheila.

The drama, the doubts, the questions, the confusion, the chemistry, the worry, the celebrations, and more are set to happen. Here’s what fans can expect from the October 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 30, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Carter and Daphne reacting to Hope’s engagement. The newest happy news in town is that Liam and Hope are engaged and getting ready to marry each other once again. They shared the same with their families, who are delighted for them and their reunion.

But the news has now also reached Carter and Daphne. How will they react to this? Especially Carter, who was himself engaged to Hope not long and was hoping to marry her. They broke things off because he saw that Hope still loved Liam. But it isn’t going to be easy to see her get her love story.

But he has also decided to move on with Daphne, who has been vying for him for a long time. So is this going to be a genuine moment of best wishes from both of them? Or will some friction find its way to the surface? On the other hand, Sheila reaches out to Deacon. How many times will she try?

It’s evident that Deacon does not feel ready to forgive her just yet and is busy spending time with his kids and taking sessions with Taylor. Speaking of which, Taylor attempts to take a more clinical approach with Deacon. The sessions were helpful and professional earlier, but it’s not the same now.

The two had an emotional and charged moment recently, which has made things different. Taylor’s job is to be focused on her patient and remain as professional and objective as she can. But this moment has hampered that. Is this why she is trying a more clinical approach with Deacon now?

Will Taylor and he be able to keep their distance, or will sparks fly once again? What will this mean for them? And for Sheila, when she finds out?

