The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Sheila and Li connecting over Luna and discussing the ongoing issues in their lives, thanks to the lies and secrets. On the other hand, Liam and Hope shared their happy news with the Logan sisters, announcing that they are now engaged.

The drama, reunions, celebrations, happy news, pain, new connections, and more are taking a serious turn. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 29, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: October 29, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Liam giving Bill the good news. The last couple of weeks have been hard for Bill. He found out that not only was Luna alive but that she spiked his son Will’s shrink and r*ped him. To make matters even worse, she is now pregnant with her and Will’s unborn child.

Amidst this mess, it seems there is a ray of sunshine for him. Liam was thought to be dying from a brain tumor a few months ago, but it turned out to be a hoax created by Grace to get money from Bill. But the false illness gave Liam a new perspective on life, and he confessed his feelings.

He told Hope that he still loves her and wants to be with her once again. Liam proposed to her, and she happily accepted. And now the same happy news is being shared with Bill, who is bound to be elated for his son. Especially after they only recently fixed their father-son bond.

On the other hand, Hope and Deke talk to Deacon about Sheila. The two have been worried about their father, who is dealing with heartbreak. After all, he found out that his wife Sheila lied to him and kept secrets from him about Luna being alive. The betrayal was actually quite major for Deacon.

He has been taking therapy sessions with Taylor to find a path forward in his life. Hope and Deke are worried about Deacon, and even though they are not Sheila’s biggest fans, they want him to be happy. Will their comfort and advice help Deacon get to a point where he can decide what to do?

