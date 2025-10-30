The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Abe meeting his literacy mentee, Liam. On the other hand, Steve shared his discomfort with Kayla. Theo warned Paulina while JJ gave Jada some good news. And then last but not least, Stephanie demanded a few answers from Jeremy.

The drama, the secrets, the worries, the plotting, the alliances, the friction, and more are about to elevate soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 30, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 30, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jeremy managing to uplift Amy’s spirits. Ever since he has come back to town, he has been busy chatting it up with people and helping them sort out their issues. Be it Chad, Thomas, Jada, and now Amy. How will he fix her up amidst the mess her daughter made?

Will she be grateful to him for making her feel better amidst the worry and anger she feels towards Sophia? Meanwhile, Stephanie shares a past incident with Alex. She has had a hard past, and while she did reveal some of it to her boyfriend Alex, a lot is still left uncovered.

And it seems it’s time for Stephanie to reveal the same to him. How will he react when she shares what exactly happened in the past? Is this related to Jeremy, who happens to be her former boyfriend? Up next, EJ asks Cat for a favor. What could this be about, and will she agree to help him at all?

Especially considering he is unaware that she is working with the ISA to expose him. Is EJ going to find out soon? And then lastly, Johnny bolsters Chanel. The two have had a lot of ups and downs in the last few months. Be it the court hearing that proved that he did not shoot his father, EJ.

Or their happiness in wanting to adopt Tesoro. And then finding out that Sophia conspired against them, using Holly to shatter that dream. But their hopes are still there as they hope for another adoption to come through. Is this time going to be lucky for them? Will they finally become parents?

Or will they have to go through more heartbreak as a couple and remain without a child they so badly want? Stay tuned to know even more details.

