The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Marlena advising Xander. On the other hand, Brady took Sarah on a field trip to a rage room so she could vent out. EJ shared troubling news with Cat. Then there was Jennifer, who encouraged Chad despite the past. And lastly, Theo challenged JJ.

The drama, the chaos, the questions, the lies, the advice, the anger, the worry, and more are about to elevate. Here’s what the fans can expect from the October 29, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: October 29, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees Abe meeting his literacy mentee, Liam. The same Liam who bullied Theo in high school. And it seems he hasn’t changed a lot since then. His parents are not around, and he was arrested for grand theft auto. And due to his plea deal, he has got another chance.

It involves being guided and mentored by Abe. But what new mess is about to unfold during this mentorship? Is Liam going to wreak more havoc? And how will Theo react to this? On the other hand, Steve shares his discomfort with Kayla. What is this about? Is it regarding Sophia or something else?

Could it be related to Jeremy coming back to town? After all, it hasn’t been the best thing for Stephanie and Alex, who are not happy about the same. Meanwhile, Theo warns Paulina. Is this about Abe and Liam? Or is this about his new CEO position at DiMera? How will Paulina react to this?

Elsewhere, JJ gives Jada good news. What’s in store for him? Is he going to stay with his job in the police department, or is he quitting? Is this going to be the start of something new? Or is he ready to move on from the past? And lastly, Stephanie demands answers from Jeremy. Will she get them?

She is sure that it was Jeremy who told Leo that she is the author of One Stormy Night. Was he the one who snitched on her? Or was someone else involved in this? How will Jeremy react to Stephanie’s questions? Will this cause even more havoc and friction in their already sour equation?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: 5 Best Performances Of Dacre Montgomery: From Stranger Things To Dead Man’s Wire

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News