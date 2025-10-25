The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Sarah forcing the truth out of Xander about the attack on Philip. Johnny and Chanel confided their fears about Tesoro while Leo and Javi had a run-in with Amy, who finally met her dear grandson. And lastly, Stephanie and Alex navigated the past.

From advice and orders to challenges and good news, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 27, 2025

The first episode of the week features EJ giving Gwen an order. Will she take it up? On the other hand, Leo shared his troubles with Chad. Is this about Tesoro or EJ? Sarah confronts Philip. Will he tell her what happened during the attack? Maggie clashes with Xander. Brady apologizes to Cat.

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Up next, Marlena advises Xander. Is this regarding how to fix things with Sarah? Brady takes Sarah on a field trip. Will she confide her fury? EJ shares troubling news with Cat. Is this about the clinic? When Jennifer encourages Chad, what could it be about? Lastly, Theo challenges JJ.

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

When Abe meets his literacy mentee, Liam, how will things fare? Steve shares his discomfort with Kayla. Is this about Stephanie or Sophia? Theo warns Paulina while JJ gives Jada good news. And then there’s Stephanie, who demands answers from Jeremy. Will he give her the right responses?

Thursday, October 30, 2025

Jeremy manages to uplift Amy’s spirits. When Stephanie shares a past incident with Alex, is this related to Jeremy? Then there’s EJ, who asks Cat for a favor. But will she agree? Johnny bolsters Chanel. What’s next?

Friday, October 31, 2025

The final episode of the week features Stephanie being unmasked. Alex warns Jeremy. Is this related to what Stephanie revealed about her history and difficult past? Johnny and Chanel face discouraging news. Is their dream of adoption over? And lastly, Cat gives Leo some information.

