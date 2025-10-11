The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Holly preparing to take a trip. On the other hand, Brady, Johnny, and Chanel compared notes. Ari updated Tate while Sarah confided in Kayla. And then last but not least, Leo and Javi worried about Tesoro and his well-being for the near future.

From plotting and betrayals to apologies and celebrations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, October 13, 2025

The first episode of the week features Holly and Maggie facing a heartfelt parting. Is she really going to leave? Brady shares life-changing news with Tate. Is this about Tesoro not being Tate’s son? Marlena questions Rachel while EJ agrees to Cat’s request. Chad and Jennifer clash. Is it about Cat?

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

When Belle worries about Marlena, is this about her health? Susan urges EJ to have patience. Theo shocks Abe. Is he revealing his plan to work for DiMera Enterprises? Xander apologizes to Sarah. When Tony pulls the rug out from under Gabi, how exactly will she react to being betrayed by him?

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

Holly and Ari are reunited. Has she decided not to leave after Tate tells her that the baby is not his? Tate makes Aaron anxious. Is it because he has found out that Tesoro is Aaron’s baby? Sophia confesses to Melinda while Johnny and Chanel worry. Theo gets support from Paulina, not from Abe.

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Cat shares her concerns with Rafe. Is it in regards to their plan to expose EJ or her dwindling romance with Chad due to Thomas, Jennifer, and Jack? Jeremy advises Chad, but about what? Leo confronts EJ while Alex and Stephanie celebrate. What new drama and chaos is about to unfold now?

Friday, October 17, 2025

The final episode of the week features Tate and Holly teaming up. Are they finally going to expose Sophia? Brady and Johnny touch base regarding Sophia while Steve and Kayla enjoy a day off together. And then last but not least, Stephanie and Alex come up with a plan. Is it about Jeremy?

