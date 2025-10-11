It’s finally time for season 11 of Southern Charm, and fans are here for more drama, glamour, fun, parties, friendships, romances, and chaos. For those unversed, the reality show revolves around the personal and professional lives of socialites from Charleston, South Carolina, since March 2014.

11 years in, the chaos continues to unfold, and fans are excited to see more layers emerge as dynamics change. With breakups and the aftermath of them, things are about to get tense and dramatic this season, and all of the viewers are ready. Here’s what we know about Southern Charm season 11.

Southern Charm Season 11: Premiere Date & Cast Details

Season 11 of Southern Charm is all set to premiere on November 19, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Every new episode of the series will be available to stream the very next day on Peacock. Now, onto the cast of the season.

Salley Carson, Craig Conover, Madison LeCroy, Shep Rose, Venita Aspen, Austen Kroll, Molly O’Connell, and Rodrigo Reyes are the names returning for season 11 of the show. Charley Manley and Whitner Slagsvol are the two newcomers of this edition. There are also returning guest appearances.

Patricia Altschul, known as the Grande Dame of Charleston, will return to be a good listener and host stunning parties to remember. Her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, will also appear this season alongside his mother. For the unaware, he is also the creator and executive producer of the show.

Southern Charm Season 11: What We Know About The Upcoming Edition

As per the official description, “New relationships are forged alongside new resentments, but old habits die hard as these southern socialites grapple with shocking allegations that could fracture what were thought to be unbreakable bonds.” This season is touted to be the “grown-up era.”

Many of the Southern Charm cast members are now either “single or on the brink of breakup,” which has definitely upped the drama the season will entail. According to the show’s synopsis, “Though businesses are thriving, life after love presents inevitable fractures in friendships and romances.”

The trailer of the season shows major drama as the cast deals with new flings, equations, heartbreaks, disappointments, guilt, fun, and frolic. Craig is one of the cast members whose breakup was widely publicized. He was in a relationship with Summer House star Page DeSorbo before the breakup.

In Season 11, he returns to his antics and becomes involved with more than one woman. It’s to be seen how he deals with the latest drama he caused. Stay tuned to know details about what storylines to expect from the season.

