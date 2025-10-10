There are plenty of teen rom-com series, but not enough that represent the LGBTQ community. Heartstopper, which is based on Alice Oseman’s novel of the same name, ticks all those boxes. The story revolves around Charlie, Nick, and their love story. Here’s the cast and character guide of the show.

Heartstopper: Cast & Character Guide

Joe Locke as Charlie Spring

Charlie is one of the main characters in the series and is Nick’s boyfriend. He studies at Truham Grammar School and is outed as gay in the first season. He also goes on an important mental health journey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Locke (@joelocke03)

Kit Connor as Nick Nelson

Nick is the other main character of the show. He is a rugby player as well as Charlie’s boyfriend. He is bisexual and faces numerous challenging and emotional obstacles as he grows throughout the teen drama series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent

Elle is a friend of the group, including Charlie, Tao, and Isaac. She is a trans girl and goes on a major exploration journey through the seasons. Tao is her best friend-turned-boyfriend. She later transferred to a different school.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Finney (@yazdemand)

William Gao as Tao Xu

Tao is Charlie’s best friend and is extremely protective of all his friends, including the co-eds. Elle is his girlfriend, and he deals with discovering himself and getting over his insecurities while grappling with his emotions over time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WILLIAM GAO 【 高鑫 】 (@will.gao_)

Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson

Isaac is another friend of Charlie’s group. He is a quiet guy who is asexual and aromantic. He enjoys reading and is really good at keeping secrets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tobie Donovan (@tobiedonovan_)

Corinna Brown as Tara Jones

Tara is a nonchalant and popular girl going through her journey with her sexuality. She is positive and often looks at the brighter side of things.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corinna Brown (@itzz_cori)

Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson

Darcy is a non-binary person and Tara’s love interest. She is confident and believes in her self-worth despite issues with school and family throughout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JEMIMA MARRIOTT (@jemimashoots)

Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney

Imogen is a quirky fashionista who had a crush on Nick at the start. She understands that her interest is not reciprocated and remains good friends with him, later coming to the massive realization that she is actually gay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Norwood (@rhea.norwood)

Jenny Walser as Tori Spring

Tori is Charlie’s elder sister, who appears moody and goth, but she has layers that are gradually uncovered through the series. She is fiercely protective and observant, and helps her brother Charlie on the mental health journey he undertakes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Walser (@jennycwalser)

Bradley Riches as James McEwan

James is a student at the same school and is introduced to Charlie’s core friend group in season two. He has a major crush on Isaac.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Riches (@brad_riches)

Hayley Atwell as Diane

Diane is Sarah’s sister as well as Nick and David’s aunt. She is sweet, thoughtful, and cool. She is someone whom Nick can share anything with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE GLOSSARY MAGAZINE (@theglossarymagazine)

Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk

Mr. Farouk is a teacher at the school who is known to be strict. He has a relationship with another teacher, Mr. Ajayi, which he wants to keep private.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nima Taleghani (@nima_taleghani)

Bel Priestley as Naomi Russell

Naomi is a transgender student at the art school where Elle attends. The two become friends and bond over their shared love of art through the series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bel Priestley (@belpriestley)

Ash Self as Felix Britten

Felix is another student at the art school who becomes Elle’s close friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ash Self (@smashself)

Jack Barton as David Nelson

David is Nick’s elder brother, who continues to idolize their father, even though it is obvious that he has not been actively involved in their lives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Barton (@jack.barton)

Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene

Harry is a student at the school and a member of the rugby team. He is known to be a bully and extremely homophobic. Harry is often seen using slurs and engaging in fights. But the third season sees him grow into a better person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇩🇰 (@cormachydecorrin)

Jonathan Bailey as Jack Maddox

Jack is a classics expert and a historian. He is charming and extremely attractive, plus Charlie has an obvious and absolutely major crush on him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JONATHAN BAILEY (@jbayleaf)

Alan Turkington as Mr. Lange

Mr. Lange is a history teacher who paired up Charlie and Nick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Turkington (@thisisalanturk)

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Christine & Danny Make A Wedding Decision While Phyllis Is Caught In A Position

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News