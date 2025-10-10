There are plenty of teen rom-com series, but not enough that represent the LGBTQ community. Heartstopper, which is based on Alice Oseman’s novel of the same name, ticks all those boxes. The story revolves around Charlie, Nick, and their love story. Here’s the cast and character guide of the show.
Heartstopper: Cast & Character Guide
Joe Locke as Charlie Spring
Charlie is one of the main characters in the series and is Nick’s boyfriend. He studies at Truham Grammar School and is outed as gay in the first season. He also goes on an important mental health journey.
Kit Connor as Nick Nelson
Nick is the other main character of the show. He is a rugby player as well as Charlie’s boyfriend. He is bisexual and faces numerous challenging and emotional obstacles as he grows throughout the teen drama series.
Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent
Elle is a friend of the group, including Charlie, Tao, and Isaac. She is a trans girl and goes on a major exploration journey through the seasons. Tao is her best friend-turned-boyfriend. She later transferred to a different school.
William Gao as Tao Xu
Tao is Charlie’s best friend and is extremely protective of all his friends, including the co-eds. Elle is his girlfriend, and he deals with discovering himself and getting over his insecurities while grappling with his emotions over time.
Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson
Isaac is another friend of Charlie’s group. He is a quiet guy who is asexual and aromantic. He enjoys reading and is really good at keeping secrets.
Corinna Brown as Tara Jones
Tara is a nonchalant and popular girl going through her journey with her sexuality. She is positive and often looks at the brighter side of things.
Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson
Darcy is a non-binary person and Tara’s love interest. She is confident and believes in her self-worth despite issues with school and family throughout.
Rhea Norwood as Imogen Heaney
Imogen is a quirky fashionista who had a crush on Nick at the start. She understands that her interest is not reciprocated and remains good friends with him, later coming to the massive realization that she is actually gay.
Jenny Walser as Tori Spring
Tori is Charlie’s elder sister, who appears moody and goth, but she has layers that are gradually uncovered through the series. She is fiercely protective and observant, and helps her brother Charlie on the mental health journey he undertakes.
Bradley Riches as James McEwan
James is a student at the same school and is introduced to Charlie’s core friend group in season two. He has a major crush on Isaac.
Hayley Atwell as Diane
Diane is Sarah’s sister as well as Nick and David’s aunt. She is sweet, thoughtful, and cool. She is someone whom Nick can share anything with.
Nima Taleghani as Mr. Farouk
Mr. Farouk is a teacher at the school who is known to be strict. He has a relationship with another teacher, Mr. Ajayi, which he wants to keep private.
Bel Priestley as Naomi Russell
Naomi is a transgender student at the art school where Elle attends. The two become friends and bond over their shared love of art through the series.
Ash Self as Felix Britten
Felix is another student at the art school who becomes Elle’s close friend.
Jack Barton as David Nelson
David is Nick’s elder brother, who continues to idolize their father, even though it is obvious that he has not been actively involved in their lives.
Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry Greene
Harry is a student at the school and a member of the rugby team. He is known to be a bully and extremely homophobic. Harry is often seen using slurs and engaging in fights. But the third season sees him grow into a better person.
Jonathan Bailey as Jack Maddox
Jack is a classics expert and a historian. He is charming and extremely attractive, plus Charlie has an obvious and absolutely major crush on him.
Alan Turkington as Mr. Lange
Mr. Lange is a history teacher who paired up Charlie and Nick.
