Ever since it was announced that Vanderpump Rules is set to be revamped and rebooted, hardcore fans have been unsure what to think of it. After all, for eleven seasons, the original cast made them laugh, cry, debate, and serve some damn good drama, feuds, memes, and popcorn-worthy entertainment.

But now a new group is set to take over from Ariana Madix, Rachel Leviss, Lala Kent, Tom Sandoval, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, and more. Lisa Vanderpump is the only face returning, and she will continue to lead her group of SUR employees. Here’s what we know about season 12 of VPR.

Vanderpump Rules Season 12: Premiere Date & Special

Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules is set to premiere on December 2, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. Each episode will be available to stream on Peacock the very next day. Additionally, a brand-new special titled Raise Your Glass to 11 Seasons will air on November 25, 2025, at 9 pm ET on the network.

This new special will look back at the previous eleven years of Vanderpump Rules and its iconic moments with never-before-seen footage. The aim is to pass the baton on to the new cast members, workers, and core group while also featuring an exclusive first look at the upcoming 12th season of VPR.

Vanderpump Rules Season 12: All-New Cast Members

Apart from Lisa Vanderpump, the cast of season 12 includes Kim Suarez, Venus Binkley, Jason Cohen, Shayne Davis, Chris Hahn, Angelica Jensen, Marcus Johnson, Audrey Lingle, Natalie Maguire, and Demy Selem. The new group of employees will be adding some new drama to the mix.

Vanderpump Rules Season 12: What We Know About Rebooted Edition

As per the description, season 12 of Vanderpump Rules will see “the next generation of close-knit SUR-vers” making their mark. “The deep-rooted, dynamic group of friends, frenemies, and lovers that have been working for Lisa Vanderpump at SUR for years are shaking things up,” it further states.

“From Pumptinis to chaos and despite new uniforms plus a few fresh faces in the mix, the drama remains as messy and complicated as their iconic predecessors,” it concludes. The trailer also featured Lisa making remarks about the previous drama, referring to Ariana, Tom, and Rachel’s scandalous mess.

She stated, “I used to say SUR’s where you take your mistress, but now, it’s probably where you meet her,” referring to Tom Sandoval, who cheated on Ariana Madix with Rachel Leviss in the previous seasons.

