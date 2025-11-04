Season 12 of Vanderpump Rules is all set to premiere on December 12, 2025, on Bravo, and fans are excited to witness a brand-new era after the exit of the original cast. Here’s which new cast members are starring in the cast and what storylines the audience can expect from this new season.

Vanderpump Rules Season 12: What Storylines To Expect From Revamped Edition

Angelica Jensen is the newest addition to the staff of SUR but has been making some serious waves in the friend group. “She set her sights on modeling, acting and friends Jason and Shayne, but a game of broken telephone threatens their possible connections,” per the description.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelica Rose Jensen (@angelicarjensen)

Jason Cohen is a server and an aspiring actor “who has charmed everyone at SUR” with his “infectious personality and good looks.” His cousin is Chris, and the two “have been attached at the hip since childhood.” When he tries to date a co-worker, things backfire. Venus Binkley calls himself the glue.

He apparently holds the staff together and is “the confidant everyone turns to for advice” and gossip. He might feel out of place from time to time and still have to deal with being openly gay, but how will he deal with drama when “diplomacy goes out the window and he’s forced to pick sides.”

Shayne Davis is a part of the friend group but does not work at SUR. “He’s laser-focused on his sobriety, but that doesn’t stop him from a night out on the town,” but will he “make a splash he’s not ready to clean up” or not?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shayne Davis (@thefakeshaynedavis)

Chris Hahn is a Los Angeles resident, a SUR bartender, and Chris’ cousin.

He has been “looking for a partner and a long-term commitment,” and when he starts dating Audrey, “discussions of a future trip cause complications.” Marcus Johnson recently lost his parents, which has led to him “struggling to focus at work and prioritize his relationship with his girlfriend, Kim.”

He is also “shifting his energy to his DJ career and social life,” but will this cause drama in his romantic life? Audrey Lingle is a “bubbly charm and girl-next-door” who is single and “chasing new flings.” Natalie Maguire is the lead bartender and wants to become the bar manager, but will she?

She is working on her pop music career, but her love life becomes “a major source of friction within the group.” Demy Selem is the manager, but when her friendships get impacted, what exactly will she do to fix the mess? And lastly, Kim Suarez has a tumultuous relationship with her boyfriend, Marcus.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 19: Release Date & What To Expect From Three-Part Reunion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News