In the previous week, Days of Our Lives saw Stephanie sharing details about her past and being unmasked as Anastasia Sands, the bestselling author. Sarah broke things off with Xander after finding out that he was the one who attacked Philip that day. She then went to a rage room with Brady.

The drama, the chaos, the breakups, the guilt, the scheming, the confusion, the worry, and more are about to elevate. Here’s what fans can expect from the November 3, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: November 3, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Thomas and Rachel scheming together. The two kids have been cooking things up to ensure Cat stays away from Chad. Thomas confided in Rachel about not wanting her to be around his father, and they plotted their way into forcing Chad to break up with Cat.

And now they do not want to see the two even have an acquaintance-like relationship. And so Rachel and Thomas are putting their thinking caps on and scheming to ensure Cat leaves town. What new drama is about to unfold thanks to these kids? On the other hand, Alex blames Jeremy.

What exactly could this be about, and will this cause more friction between the two, which has already been present due to Stephanie? Meanwhile, Cat supports Aaron. Her brother has decided to sign away his parental rights after finding out he is Tesoro’s father, and she wants to be there for him.

The same moment has also affected two other couples. Leo and Javi share a bittersweet moment because they grew too attached to Tesoro, who was being taken care of by them ever since they found the baby abandoned by Sophia at the fire station. And now the baby is being adopted by a couple.

And that couple is none other than Chanel and Johnny, for whom a joyful new beginning awaits. For months, they have waited, prayed, and hoped to get the chance to adopt a child and become parents. After multiple issues and obstacles, their dream is finally coming true. Tesoro is being adopted.

And they could not be happier to be the parents of the baby who was born and then abandoned by Sophia. The truth is out in the open: Tesoro is the son of Sophia and Aaron, but will be raised by Chanel and Johnny.

