The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Stephanie being unmasked as her bestselling author alias, Anastasia Sands. Alex warned Jeremy once again while Johnny and Chanel faced some discouraging news. Lastly, Cat gave Leo some key information about EJ and his dealings.

From happy news and frosty meetings to assignments and discoveries, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on Days of Our Lives when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, November 3, 2025

The first episode of the week sees Thomas and Rachel scheming together against Cat. On the other hand, Alex blames Jeremy, but for what exactly? Cat supports Aaron while Leo and Javi share a bittersweet moment with Tesoro. And there’s a joyful new beginning awaiting Johnny and Chanel.

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tate and Holly come to an agreement. Is this about Sophia? When Aaron comforts Ari, what could it be about? Brady grounds Rachel. Is this due to her scheming? Xander and Sarah share a frosty encounter. Will they be able to find their way back to each other? Elsewhere, Philip updates Kate.

Wednesday, November 5, 2025

It’s adoption day for Tesoro. How will things fare? Paulina and Marlena remember the past and celebrate the future together. Is this going to be nostalgic? EJ congratulates Johnny and Chanel. Is this about adoption? Gabi teases Ari while Leo and Javi find solace in each other after Tesoro.

Thursday, November 6, 2025

Stephanie and Alex make an interesting discovery. Is this about Jeremy or something else instead? Roman cautions Paulina while Gabi comforts Javi. When Gwen sympathizes with EJ, is this about the clinic or something else instead? Theo alarms Abe. What new drama is about to unfold this time?

Friday, November 7, 2025

The final episode of the week features EJ having a testy exchange with Abe. Is this about Theo? Gwen gets an assignment. Could it be from EJ or someone else? Thomas and Jennifer misread Chad’s attempt to comfort Cat. Will this cause cracks between them and him? Stay tuned.

