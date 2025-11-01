The Real Housewives universe is full of dramatic, exciting, funny, and iconic moments. The Real Housewives of Potomac remains one of its most loved editions, and while it’s currently airing its milestone 10th season, each one has been phenomenal enough that fans cannot decide which one to watch.

From feuds and fights to laughter and joy, the women of RHOP have given the audience a lot of historic and heartwarming moments. Be it butter knife arguments and cheating husbands, or shocking revelations and comedic wig moments. Here are some of the crazy moments of the hit franchise.

Real Housewives Of Potomac: Most Dramatic Moments

1] Monique VS Candiace: Physical Blows

Fights are one thing, but physical fights can become way too serious. The argument between Candiace and Monique got heated and came to literal blows. Monique started flicking Candiace’s hair, and that’s when the two women started grabbing and hitting each other. The cast tried to stop them.

And so did the crew. Producers had to literally break up the fight as water was flung around and glass started breaking amidst the tussle. Hair was pulled, and food fell off the counter between the two women. The end saw Monique bleeding, and the women kept away from each other.

2] Ashley Vs Candiace: Butter Knife Fight

Fights are not an anomaly in any Real Housewives show. In fact, it’s the most common occurrence, but things get dramatic when those fights turn into something physical or dangerous. Such was the case when Ashley and Candiace had a fight at the latter’s dinner party, and things turned serious.

The moment Ashley mentioned Candiace’s mother in the conversation, the latter got pissed. Candiace took hold of a butter knife and called Ashley out, while wielding the knife. Things did not escalate as far as they could have.

3] Monique’s Binder Of Receipts

Reunions can be spicy, and the season five event gave some drama when the conversation was about Gizelle’s ex-husband and his girlfriend. After pointing out that the other woman in question reached out to him, she put the nail in the coffin by pulling out her color-coded binder, shocking people.

Monique called it her receipt book and showed screenshots and pictures as proof. She even called out Gizelle’s ex-husband’s phone number to confirm that the proof is, in fact, legitimate. Monique then called Gizelle’s relationship with him fake and fraudulent. She also claimed the man is a serial cheater.

4] Ashley Admitting To Sniffing Underwear

Anyone who has really followed Ashley and her now ex-husband, Michael’s, journey knows that he is a serial cheater. During an episode, the women sat down to chat, and Candiace revealed that Michael was at a strip club and there was proof of it. What shocked viewers was Ashley’s response.

She was not shocked at all, which proved that she already knew about his cheating. But she also expressed that she checked all his texts, emails, and went so far as to sniff his underwear to stay updated about his activities.

5] Michael’s Attempt To Get Rid Of His Pants

This happened when Karen threw a yacht party, and everyone was drinking and mingling around. Ashley’s husband, Michael, was too excited to get rid of his clothes and jump into the water. Ashley stopped him before he could go all the way, but his boxers were on display until he was asked to stop.

6] Pizza Prank On Karen

During the early seasons, Karen revealed that she had moved to Virginia, but the other women were not too convinced about it. So they teamed up and decided to pull a prank on Karen to find out if she was telling the truth. Robyn donned a pizza delivery getup and rang the doorbell of the house. But nothing happened since nobody came out of the house. The women later left the location but the secret mission remains comedy gold for fans.

7] Karen’s Wig Falling Down

During lunch in an episode of season three, Karen’s wig started sliding down her head, making for a jolly good moment. Everyone present burst into laughter as Karen tried to readjust the wig while asking the others to hold on. She even told Bravo, “This is probably like my top moment.”

Candiace joked, “Karen’s wig needs its own zip code because that thing was trying to leave her forehead, leave her skull.” Karen pointed out, “That heat hit me and that sun and the glue was melting and the wig was going left and right.” To make matters even more iconic, Karen later launched her own wig line.

