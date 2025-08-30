Karen Huger may be in prison serving her sentence for DUI charges, but The Real Housewives of Potomac is going on without her. While fans will miss her presence, she will be back next season, and some netizens are even hoping she shows up to the reunion due to her early jail release.

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Potomac will premiere on October 5, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Each new episode will stream on Peacock the next day, and all previous seasons are available on the platform for fans to stream, binge watch, and enjoy. Read on for all the storylines.

Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 10: Storylines To Expect Amid Karen Huger’s Prison Sentence

Gizelle Bryant was last seen on Love Hotel, and she is “embracing the single life with a few new prospects in the mix.” She is one of the few OG housewives and is “stepping up and bringing the ladies together, but never failing to keep them in check.” Ashley Darby has finally gotten divorced.

“She’s balancing her role as a devoted mom with the tumultuous nature of the dating pool,” but even though she is known to be down for a good time, there are some tough questions she needs to ask herself, “as she looks towards her family’s future.” Wendy Osefo is going through many changes.

“While still dedicating time and effort towards the growth of her husband’s cannabis line, she is also attempting to reconnect with a figure from her past, with shocking results,” per the description. Stacey Rusch is back with “a fresh take on love, friendship, and her next chapter,” whatever it may be.

Are you excited to meet Tia and Angel? #RHOP 🌸 pic.twitter.com/B3VtKI73OX — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) August 28, 2025

“When that chapter includes a reconciliation with her ex-husband, however, whispers about her past choices and present connections raise eyebrows, and voices, among the ladies,” reads the synopsis. Keiarna Stewart, on the other hand, is “setting her bar higher” and “shaking up the status quo.”

She wants her boyfriend Greg to prove there’s “a future in their relationship and questions the authenticity of certain members in the group.” But will drama lead to certain doubts? Tia Glover is “an upper-crust British-Nigerian expat and comes to Potomac with a full house and a worldly perspective.”

As the newbie “navigates new friendships,” she has to “decide whether to keep things classy or use her signature wit and speak her mind when the moment calls for it.” Which path will she pick? Angel Massie feels “ready to reestablish herself” in the group but there’s quite a lot at stake for her.

She and her husband co-founded a high-end outdoor outfitter, and while “she’s focused on expanding her brand and reconnecting with old friends,” things are never as easy as they look. What chaos is set to unfold?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 10: Premiere Date, Cast & What We Know About Bravo Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News