The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 reunion was filmed a day ago, and the seating chart revealed that Karen Huger skipped the occasion. Fans were confused about her absence and demanded to know why she was missing from the taping. The reality star has been through her own set of ordeals recently, including a car crash and her second DUI charge.

The reunion was filmed with the rest of the cast members namely Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Stacey Rusch, and Keiarna Stewart. The group arrived on set in New York City and filmed with the host, Andy Cohen. Here’s why Karen did not attend the awaited reunion.

Why Did Karen Huger Skip The Real Housewives Of Potomac Season 9 Reunion?

The 61-year-old’s manager, Ryan Tresdale, spoke to Bravo’s portal, The Daily Dish, and revealed, “Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so she was unable to attend the reunion taping today.” He added that everyone, including her whole team, has fully supported her choice to check into rehab after her DUI.

“We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth,” Ryan concluded. As per the seating chart, Andy sits in the middle as usual, while Mia sits to his left and Gizelle to his right. On the other hand, Wendy and Stacey sit to Mia’s left, Ashley and Keiarna to Gizelle’s right.

Karen Huger’s DUI & Being Found Guilty Of Multiple Charges

For those unversed, Karen was charged on multiple counts after she was found driving under the influence in March 2024 in Maryland. After she was found guilty, her lawyer, Scott Bolden, told People that they were disappointed with the verdict but respected it regardless. The attorney added that Karen’s team reserves the right to an appeal and intends to ensure justice for her.

The reality star faced multiple charges, including driving under the influence, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, speeding, and more. Her trial happened in December and took place over two days. Her sentencing is scheduled for January 29, 2025.

Meanwhile, season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac premiered in October 2024 and is expected to wrap up the episodes within a few weeks. The currently airing edition also saw Jacqueline Blake and Jassi Rideaux appearing in a recurring capacity. The season has done well and was well-received by long-time fans of the reality series franchise.

