The 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing, featuring a new face, Bozoma Saint John. The wildly successful woman has achieved a lot in her career as a marketing executive. From being the chief marketing officer for companies like Netflix, PepsiCo, Uber to now impressing viewers as a smart, reasonable reality star, she has done it all.

Recently, she posted a cryptic video on her Instagram story that left fans confused. While she did not confirm what it was about, the message seemed to hint at her exit from the Bravo reality series, as per fans. Here’s what the businesswoman chose to post and how fans reacted to the same.

Does Bozoma Saint John Plan To Quit The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills?

Bozoma took to her Instagram story to hint at her decision to walk away from something in her life. In the video, she said, “After a lot of reflection and consideration, I’ve decided to quit something that has been a big part of my life over the last year.” She further added, “It hasn’t been an easy decision, but I know it’s the right one for me. So there’s more to come.”

Fans React To Bozoma Saint John’s Cryptic Video

Meanwhile, fans reacted to the cryptic video and mused what it could be about. Some felt Bozoma hinted at her leaving the Beverly Hills edition, while others thought she was talking about ending her recent relationship. One user said, “I get it. She is too good, smart and wise to play with these whiney ladies. Another felt, “She’s too intelligent to be around that mess.”

A third commented, “She’s above all the drama. She probably came in, not as a viewer, thinking it’d be light hearted fun but quickly became tired of the bullshit.” A fourth wrote, “I hope she isn’t leaving. I really like her but I also wouldn’t blame her.” A few others guessed it might be about her boyfriend.

One said, “Probably the guy. She dumped him,” and another said, “Maybe it’s her boyfriend.” A third mused, “I don’t blame her. In her confessionals, she has seemed completely baffled and over their pettiness.” A fourth was unhappy and said, “I can’t fall in love with another HW just to have them dip on meee!” Another stated how much they loved her on the show.

A fifth netizen felt, “I pray she leaves the show. She is so much more than just another housewife who they will never understand. You go girl and you shine,” while a sixth user said, “She truly is a sophisticated lady, I just don’t think the cast can lift her. Eventually she’ll lower her standards and I really don’t want to see that.” It is yet to be confirmed what the video was about.

