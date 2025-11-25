The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Christine and Danny celebrating their marriage at their wedding reception before leaving for their honeymoon. Daniel collaborated with Tessa at the event with a lovely performance. And then lastly, Phyllis made a promise to Daniel.

The drama, the joy, the celebrations, the reunions, the chaos, and the change in plans are about to elevate quite soon. Here’s what the fans can expect from the November 25, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: November 25, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor enlisting Adam to strike back against Billy. Cane may be one of Victor’s targets. He is always multitasking, and the Abbott men will always remain his arch nemesis. The Newman patriarch is determined to target Billy and blow things up for him.

Billy may be in a fix with both Victor and Adam targeting him, but he is used to being attacked by the Newmans. How will he navigate this? Especially now that Victor knows Jill is the investor behind Abbott Communications? What power moves will he play with Adam to ensure Billy really regrets?

On the other hand, Nick and Sharon search for Noah. They are worried for the safety of their son, who just recovered from a car accident and is not missing. And the fact that Sienna is also missing made it clear that Matt is the one behind this trap. Will Nick and Sharon be able to find Noah or not?

How will the showdown against Matt go? He may be alive after giving them a lot of trauma decades ago, but it’s time to set things right. Matt cannot keep targeting Nick, Sharon and their family. What will the next plan of action be for the two? Will some clues lead them to Noah and Sienna?

And then lastly, the Abbotts are serving plenty of drama for Thanksgiving. What could cause drama during the holiday? There will be family, plenty of pumpkin pies, and special guests in Sally and Claire. The former is being brought by Billy. As for Claire, she is set to arrive there to meet Harrison.

